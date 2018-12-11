The Tsunami that rocked APC yesterday is the beginning of the end

Share this post:









Press Release

The event of yesterday, where 25,000 officers of the APC dumped the broom party for the PDP and also unanimously declared their unflinching support for the re-election of Governor Udom Emmanuel, has again indicated the wide acceptance of our great party in the state and Governor Udom Emmanuel. More significant was the fact that they personally organised the ceremony and invited our party to come and receive them. Need we say that this is unprecedented? In our culture of appreciating our people for deciding to take their destinies in their hands, we believe it is appropriate to again, thank those worthy patriots.

The joy on the faces of the defectors was a referendum that the people are happy and satisfied with the sterling leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel, hence are fully out to ensure that the governor continues to lead the state to greater heights beyond 2019.

The people who gathered yesterday at Ibom Hall grounds in their thousands passed a clear message that Akwa Ibom State remains a core PDP enclave currently being steered by a visionary, dedicated and highly focused governor, His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel. The passion they displayed, and the elation that was boldly written on their faces, clearly revealed the minds of all well meaning citizens of the state who are now living in a peaceful, serene and crisis-free environment devoid of incessant crimes like kidnapping and politically motivated assassinations, that was a regular occurrence in the recent past.

As active members of the opposition who witnessed the bloodshed and oppression in 2011,they were conscious that to maintain the prevailing peace in the state, they have to stand with the man under whose watch this has been made possible. By declaring their unalloyed support for Governor Udom Emmanuel, they made their position unambiguously clear that Akwa Ibom State is safe under PDP and Mr. Emmanuel, who just last week, deservedly bagged the Outstanding Peace Achievement Award from the Akwa Ibom State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in recognition of his peaceable disposition which has rubbed off positively on all corners of the state.

Yesterday’s endorsement, it is worth noting, was just a tip of the iceberg and a dress rehearsal of more of such massive supports, open declarations and endorsements for the second term bid of Governor Emmanuel. We are expecting more groups, individuals and other citizens of goodwill in the coming days, to stroll into the warm embrace of Governor Udom Emmanuel, under the effective cover of the umbrella.

Our brothers and sisters who dumped the APC yesterday know that the wheels of the state cannot be yielded to those masquerading as miracle workers overnight because they are acutely aware that the APC and all it stands for is antithetical to the peace, development and progress(PDP) currently being enjoyed under the Udom Emmanuel- led administration.

We know that most of those still on the other side are only biding their time, and, in a matter of days, will join the train of prosperity and good governance.

Signed:

Otuekong (Hon.) Emmanuel Ibiok

Spokesperson, Divine Mandate Campaign Organization

11/12/18

