Timi Frank exposes plot to bomb INEC headquarters in Abuja

…Urges security beef up

Press Release

The erstwhile Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APCl has raised an alarm over an alleged plot to destabilise the rescheduled polls after the postponement of the Presidential Elections last Saturday, including bombing of Abuja headquarters of the INEC.

According to Frank, the deadly plan is being orchestrated by those who are bent on destroying democracy in Nigeria at all cost, even if it amounts to total breakdown of law and order, or the loss of lives in achieving their agenda.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, Frank said the plot which was revealed by an anonymous top lead also exposed the modus for which “the agents of darkness intend to operate.

“Top among the planners includes three serving Ministers from the Niger Delta, Two former Governors and three business men all within the ruling party and benefiting from its largesse.

“Following the postponement of the February 16th polls and realizing that the plan for staggered elections may have been busted, these desperate political crooks are it again devising yet another grand plan to carry out this evil plot against the Nigerian people.

Nigerians may recall the mysterious arson on INEC facilities and building all around the country happening simulteanously days before the elections.

“Starting off with the burning of the INEC office in Quan-Pam, Plateau state, to the burning of Card Readers in Anambra State, to the burning of INEC materials in 5 buses at Akwa Ibom and other INEC facilities nationwide, it will be safe therefore to note that these events are not a coincidence, but rather a grand plot to disenfranchise the opposition strongholds which is currently underway.

“Having realized that the grand scheme of rigging the polls may have been busted by the INEC chairman giving to the postponement of the elections, these desperadoes are bent on doing everything possible in achieving thier aim, including the trauncating of our hard earned democracy for selfish gains.

“We are also aware that the services of some Niger Delta militants is being sorted after in carrying out this dastardly act, even at a time when the region is being faced with its worst times under the current administration.

“These militants are being promised the backing of the military authorities as well as being rewarded handsomely should they succeed in carrying out these attacks.

“I am therefore urging all true sons of the Niger delta to desist forthwith from allowing themselves to be used by this agents of darkness, as no true son of the region will volunteer for such doom, irrespective of any pecuniary gains.

“I would like to thank our foreign partners (EU, UK, US, Ecowas Monitoring group) on the electoral roles already carried out in Nigeria and also urge the US, UK and the EU to continue with its good works and to further beam it’s satellite on Nigeria in the wake of this grave revelation at a time when the country prepares for its General Elections.

“The desperation by this individuals for their paymasters is as deadly as treason committed on the Nigerian nation. Furthermore if this plot is true, then we may be faced with the likely scenario of the “body bags” as suggested by a chieftain of the ruling party on all who may be present at the INEC office including the foreign observers.”

Frank urged the security agencies to beef up security and surveillance around the INEC Headquarters and pleaded with the INEC chairman to remain resolute to delivering his trust and mandate to the Nigerian people on the 23rd of February.

“We are aware of the happenings in INEC including the role to be played by Amina Zakari who is now in charge of Collation and RACTEC unit under the IT Department. Let it be known that any move to frustrate the wishes of Nigerians will be resisted by all peace loving Nigerians.”

Signed:

Comrade Timi Frank

Ex-APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary

Abuja

