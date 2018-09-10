Serena Williams fined after US Open meltdown

Serena Williams has been fined for calling the umpire a thief and a liar during her US open lost to Noami Osaka according to reports.

The fine which is totalling up to $17,000 is for the code violations she was handed during the US Open final on Saturday.

She was beaten in straight sets by Noami Osaka, but her involvement in a row with chair umpire Carlos Ramos which led her to call him ‘ a thief’ and a ‘liar’ resulted in the fined. The fined will be deducted from the Grand Slam events and the money will come out of her $1.85m runners-up prize money

