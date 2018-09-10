Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Sports >> Serena Williams fined after US Open meltdown

Serena Williams fined after US Open meltdown

4 hours ago
Serena Williams

Serena Williams has been fined for calling the umpire a thief and a liar during her US open lost to Noami Osaka according to reports.

The fine which is totalling up to $17,000 is for the code violations she was handed during the US Open final on Saturday.

She was beaten in straight sets by Noami Osaka, but her involvement in a row with chair umpire Carlos Ramos which led her to call him ‘ a thief’ and a ‘liar’ resulted in the fined.  The fined will be deducted from the Grand Slam events and the money will come out of her $1.85m runners-up prize money

 

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.