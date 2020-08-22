TETFund Recruitment 2020/2021 Form Portal | Apply www.tetfund.gov.ng

TETFund Recruitment 2020/2021 Form Portal | www.tetfund.gov.ng

Are you interested in joining the Tertiary Education Trust Fund ? If yes, ensure you read this post to the end to get everything needed to stand a chance of being shortlisted

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund was formerly called Education Trust Fund (ETF), it was established on January, 1993 under the administration of Late Ex-president Ibrahim Babangida,

when the education system in Nigeria was in disarray and collapsing, low teaching drive in lecturers and teacher, lack of conducive environment for students and lecturers.

Because of the collapsing of the education structure, the Federal Government implement 2% tax on all organization, these funds was used to restore the collapsing education system,

construct a well conducive area for teaching, building moldy infrastructure, recuperate outdated facilities apart from this; increasing the morale in lecturers, lecturers’ growth, advanced teaching system.

What TETFUND does?

The primary reason why the Education Trust Fund was replaced to be Tertiary Education Trust Fund was due to the cumbersome activities done in operating and disbursing Education Funds across all levels of public education,

this directive was inaugurated in May, 2011. The inauguration of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund led to sustainability and advancement of the public tertiary level in Nigeria.

The following includes some roles of TETFUND in Nigeria?

Overseeing Tax fund from the Federal Inland Revenue Services and also fund disbursement

After deliberate consideration, TETFUND accepts and approve educational project.

Supervise the distribution of fund to various public tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

In order to provide safe and secure environment the agency invest funds in relevant securities

Vision

Providing an effective educational system to all public tertiary institution in Nigeria

Mission

Through management of education tax and effective project management to maintain, improve and advanced pubic tertiary education in Nigeria.

TETFUND recruitment requirement 2020

For you to stand a chance and be to be part of TETFUND, you are urged to follow these requirements carefully:

Applicants must be a resident of Nigeria either by birth or a legal work permit.

Age limits for all applicants must between 18 years to 35years as at the time of registration and also birth certificate.

Applicants are expected to have recent and valid certificates such as National Identity card, driving license, international passport, and medical fitness certificate (not more 3 months) from a recognized government hospital.

Applicants are expected to have minimum 5 credit grades in WAEC/GCE/SSCE which must include General Mathematics, English Language and any other 3 related subjects in one sitting.

Bachelor’s Degree or Higher National Diploma (HND) in relevant discipline from any reputable institution, and also NYSC discharge certificate will be an advantage.

Applicants must be a minimum of Second Class Lower from any field

Applicants must be a computer literate and conversant with Microsoft office and any related internet application.

Application Process

To apply for the recruitment which is always done online, applicants are advised to visit the official website of TETFUND www.tetfund.gov.ng then click on the registration portal to apply.

Creation of account, a link will be sent to your email address to confirm your account and then login to continue with your registration.

Fill your basic information, upload your scanned documents, curriculum vitae (CV), and finally submit your form online.

Print out your confirmation slip which will used during screening

Shortlisted Candidates

Applicants are advised to always check their mail since the application is done online, TETFUND recruitment will notify candidates who met the required qualifications after complete verification either through their registered email addresses or phone numbers.

Shortlisted applicants are expected to be of good behavior and also to do a medical test from any government hospital to ascertain the health and physical strength of the applicant before the final stage.

During the process of application and until the final selection, candidates are advised to stay away from anyone who request money from people in order to be selected by the board.

Candidates are advised not be involve in any financial issues such as theft, fraud, and also in any criminal case.

Salary Scale of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND)

The TETFUND salary pattern is the same with all government agencies; salaries are paid based on your rank in the agency, this is done to maintain orderliness.

Based on ranking system, employees of TETFUND are been paid, and the salary differs from N120,000 – N250,000 based on the level.

Note of the following instruction carefully, in order to be qualified for TETFUND:

You are to check if important and necessary documents are ready.

You are advised to scan and upload all necessary credentials during registration because any credentials that are not uploaded during application will not be accepted during screening exercise. Registration is at no cost and easy to apply.

Conclusion:

Heeding to the above instructions and evaluation of your application to suit your qualifications will give you an opportunity to work in TETFUND.

Recruitment into the agency is at no cost, eligible and interested candidates are expected to apply online for various positions. In view of your application, candidates are advised not to pay anyone for selection.