19-year-old Nigerian shines at New York Fashion week

4 hours ago

Agency Reports

Taofeek Abijako, a 19-year-old Nigerian designer, has become the youngest ever designer to present a full collection at the New York Fashion Week.

Abijako made history at the 2018 international fashion runway event tagged ‘New York Fashion Week: Men’s this year’, which ran a few days ago.

According to the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), his label “pays homage to his past by celebrating his West African culture through a contemporary perspective.

He described his collection ‘Genesis’ as a ‘minimalist streetwear approach with social and political commentary.’

In Abijako’s words, the CFDA wrote, “My dad was a trained fashion designer while living in Nigeria and dealt mostly with local traditional garments.

“Growing up in an environment like that sparked my curiosity in design,” he said.

When asked about his inspiration for his collection, he stated that it will portray “the vibrancy of West African youth culture in the ‘70s and Fela Kuti.

“The new collection is guaranteed to be groundbreaking in design and social impact,” he said.

Abijako who started working from his bedroom, started the brand just two years ago with the intent to generate impactful statements through his work.

His previous collections entitled, “Cruel Hands” and “Hooligans,” consisted of apparel with these thought-provoking statements: “Disorder: In Mutiny We Trust” and “Palaver Child.”

(NAN)

Usman Daudu
Guest
Usman Daudu

Wonderful

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Sai Baba
Guest
Sai Baba

Thank you Baba Buhari for making this possible

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

