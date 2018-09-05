APC Presidential, Gov Aspirants to cough out ₦45m, ₦22.5m for forms

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has flagged off the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms to its aspirants for the 2019 elections.

In a release on Tuesday, the APC said the sale of forms which will end on September 10, presidential aspirants would pay ₦45, as against ₦55m previously fixed by the party last week. Effectively, the aspirants seeking elective offices under the banner of APC have only six days to pay the fees.

Breaking down the ₦45m asking fees for the presidential aspirants, ₦5m is actually for expression of interest form while ₦40 is for the nomination form.

On the other hand, aspiring governorship candidates would pay ₦2.5m for expression of interest form and ₦20m for nomination form.

For the senatorial ticket, an aspiring senator would pay ₦1m for expression of interest form and ₦6m for the nomination form.

For the House of Representatives aspirant, the fee for the expression of interest is ₦350,000, while ₦3.5m is for the nomination form.

The House of Assembly aspirant would pay ₦100,000 for the expression of interest form and ₦750,000 for the nomination form .

The APC however, has given 50% concession for female and physically challenged aspirants.

It may recalled that in 2014, presidential aspirants paid ₦27m for both the expression of interest and nomination forms.

In the same 2014, incumbent governors, who were going for the second term paid ₦10.5m, while first timers paid ₦5.5m.

Others for the 2014 expression of interest and nomination forms include:

Incumbent senators ₦5.3m

Fresh aspirant senators ₦3.3m

Members of house of Reps:

Incumbent ₦3.2m

Fresh Aspirants ₦2.2m

States house of Assembly

Incumbent ₦800,000

Fresh aspirants ₦550,000

In a statement, the APC said that its presidential primaries will be held on September 20 and appeals arising from it on September 22.

The governorship primaries hold on September 25, and appeals on September, 26 and 27.

The senatorial and House of Representatives primaries will hold on 27 September, while state House of Assembly primaries will take place on October 2, including their appeals, the statement added.

