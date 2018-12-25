Nigeria Today

Home >> Trending >> Buhari finally opens up on the two people controlling his government

Buhari finally opens up on the two people controlling his government

1 hour ago
President Muhammadu Buhari has finally reacted to the claim by his wife, Aisha Buhari that two people were controlling his government.

The President disclosed this in an interview with Voice of America, Hausa.

According to him, the allegation only show that he was a true democrat,he challenged those claiming that his government was hijacked by cabal to present any evidence of what they feel the cabal has forced him to do.

“Have you heard of the word cabal? People have been alleging that there are some few people in charge of this administration, that you are not the one in charge. Even your wife said something about this recently, what do you have to say about this?” VOA asked him

“That’s her business.This shows I am a real democrat. What they are saying is different from what is happening. They should come out and say those things they feel was staged managed by the cabal. What the cabal force to me to do. They should mention just one thing.” he responded.

