Covid 19: The Ini Ememobong Foundation hits major markets, abattoirs with hand-washing equipment, sanitisers

Share this post:









…Intensifies campaign on Prevention for Traders, buyers.

For members of the Ini Ememobong Foundation, every second continues to count in the present fight to push back the scare of the dreaded Corona Virus Pandemic in Akwa Ibom as the foundation today stormed major markets and abattoirs in Uyo to donate handwashing equipment and Sanitisers to traders and buyers.

Members of the Ini Ememobong Foundation who were accompanied to each of the markets and abattoirs by the Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Trade Matters, also ran a demonstration of the handwashing process to traders and buyers.

At major markets visited like the Akpan Andem and Itam Markets, Chairman of the Ini Ememobong Foundation, and Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Akwa Ibom State, Comrade Ini Ememobong said that with the enforcement of the Lockdown in Akwa Ibom State, except for places like the markets, the market becomes a high risk area hence the need to amplify the message of prevention.

In his words, he stated that “Our greatest desire at the foundation is to see that no Akwa Ibom person contract this dreaded virus. And because we have a Governor that cares about the life of every single one of us, we have decided at Ini Ememobong Foundation to complement his effort in this war against the dreaded Corona Virus Pandemic. We brought Handwashing Buckets, soaps and Sanitisers which are to be placed in strategic locations for everyone in this market to wash their hands regularly every day. Each market we visit will get at least 25 Buckets; soaps and Sanitisers. This plastic buckets were purchased from AKEES by our foundation.”

The Ini Ememobong Foundation boss further advised the traders and buyers against living by the misplaced claim that the virus cannot survive in the body of a black man but should rather adhere to preventive tips of regular handwashing, sanitising, maintaining safe distances, sneezing and coughing into handkerchiefs as well as reporting any symptoms to designated healthcare facilities.

In his remarks, Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Trade Matters Akparawa Idorenyin Raphael said that he was proud to identify with the Ini Ememobong Foundation in its efforts to bring the sensitization and preventive facilities to the markets and abattoirs, stressing that the true measure of the intention of every NGO and political office holder is usually seen in moments of crisis that threatens humans existence.

In their responses, representatives of the various markets and abattoirs visited hailed the Ini Ememobong Foundation for their thoughtfulness in donating the handwashing equipment and Sanitisers to the markets and abattoirs, stressing that when the Pandemic is over, posterity will remember the frontline efforts of the Foundation in combating the spread of the virus.

“If it were during an election season now, this our market would have witnessed an influx of people in a bid to curry our support through donations, but we are happy that this foundation has stood out by remembering us. We will never forget this thoughtful effort. God bless everyone in the Ini Ememobong Foundation.” Mrs Effiong said at Akpan Andem market.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)