Davido’s girlfriend drops out of school

Rumour has it that chef Chioma, the popular girlfriend of Nigerian singer, Davido has has finally dumped school to concentrate on her love affair with the pop star.

According to a report by Vanguard Ripples, a reliable source revealed the story and the report also has it that the chef’s family members are not happy with the new development.

The source also revealed that Chioma’s father, who is a devout Seventh Day Adventist is not particularly pleased that his daughter has not been serious with her studies.

Chioma who gained admission into Babcock University (a Seventh Day Adventist school) to read economics in 2012 is yet to graduate, when she should have completed the course since 2016. Chioma, once skipped a whole session because she was travelling around with Davido and had to defer her studies. The source said:

“For months now, she has not been attending classes. I can’t even remember the last time she was in school. Then I used to ask my friends what will happen if Chioma dumps school.

The last thing I heard from her friends in school is that she’s not interested in coming back to Babcock. She’s travelled out of the country again and it doesn’t look like she’s coming back. .

A friend confessed to me that she told her she’s not coming back to Babcock, said a source who wouldn’t want her name in print. It was further gathered that her father has had a strict talk with her that she must finish school before embarking on any marriage plans.

The devout Seventh Day Adventist parents are said to be pained about their child treating her celebrated love affair with the superstar singer as top priority over her education. It is public knowledge that Chioma and Davido are already living like they are married.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook