Extra: Call off your dogs before its too late, Fani-Kayode warns Buhari

Share this post:









Former Minister of Aviation and a People Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately asked the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to stop the siege on the house of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

In a statement on Twitter, Fani-Kayode noted that Nigeria was in a democracy not a gestapo state.

The Statement reads:

“Why have the EFCC surrounded the home of CJN Onnoghen and why are they seeking to arrest him? These people want Nigeria to burn! Buhari call off your dogs before it is too late! This is a democracy and not a gestapo state! In the name of God let this madness stop,”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 6 times, 7 visits today)