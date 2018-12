Share this post:









The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi met with Pope Francis at the Vatican city in Italy earlier last week.

According to a report by National helm, Peter Obi met with the Pontiff for prayers ahead of the forthcoming election in 2019.

View Photos:

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)