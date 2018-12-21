Nigeria Today

Extra: Reno reveals why Buhari is so afraid of Adeyanju Deji

25 mins ago
Reno Omokri spiritual
Former Presidential Spokesperson Reno Omokri says President Muhammadu Buhari fear of the rising profile of Adeyanju Deji was what informed his decision to have him locked until February next year.

In a Statement on Twitter, Reno maintained that President Buhari’s administration was afraid of the impact of Deji on the 2019 elections. According to him, the 2017 Resume or Resign protest lead by Adeyanju Deji prompted Buhari to cut shot his 108 day stay in London and return to Nigeria the next day.

The Statement reads:

“Fear of @adeyanjudeji’s 2017 Resume or Resign protest made @MBuhari cut short his 108 day stay in London and return to Nigeria the next day. Buhari Government is afraid of Deji’s impact on the 2019 elections which is why they have locked him up until February #FreeDejiAdeyanju, “

1
Kelechi
Kelechi

Buhari is a coward

18 minutes ago

