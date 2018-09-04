Femi Fani Kayode Is Set To Appear Before The Police Over His Publication

The former Aviation Minister, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, in a tweet this morning has agreed to honour police invitation to appear before it in Abuja for questioning over one of his publications.

In his tweet, Femi Fani-Kayode said that he would report to the Inspector General of Police at Force Headquaters, Abuja at 12.00pm. It may be recalled that the Police had earlier invited FFK to Abuja to answer questions over one of his numerous publications.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)