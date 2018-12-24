Killings: Shehu Sani reveals why Northern Leaders are silent

Share this post:









The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has revealed three reasons why Northern leaders are silent on the Frequent killings and kidnapping currently going on in Northern Nigeria.

In a statement on Twitter, Senator disclosed that the fear not to be seen as opposing the government; the belief that president Buhari was doing his best and the indifference because it was only the poor that was dying, was some of the reasons that have prevented Northern leaders from criticizing the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Statement:

“Northern political elites are silent on the frequent killings and kidnappings in the north out of any of these three reasons;FEAR not to be seen opposing the Government;BELIEF that the President is doing his best;INDIFFERENCE because it’s the poor that are dying.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 97 times, 5 visits today)