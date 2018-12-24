Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Trending >> Killings: Shehu Sani reveals why Northern Leaders are silent

Killings: Shehu Sani reveals why Northern Leaders are silent

2 hours ago
Share this post:

The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has revealed three reasons why Northern leaders are silent on the Frequent killings and kidnapping currently going on in Northern Nigeria.

In a statement on Twitter, Senator disclosed that the fear not to be seen as opposing the government; the belief that president Buhari was doing his best and the indifference because it was only the poor that was dying, was some of the reasons that have prevented Northern leaders from criticizing the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Statement:

“Northern political elites are silent on the frequent killings and kidnappings in the north out of any of these three reasons;FEAR not to be seen opposing the Government;BELIEF that the President is doing his best;INDIFFERENCE because it’s the poor that are dying.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 97 times, 5 visits today)

Share this post:

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
KelechiSai babaPrecious Nathan Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Precious Nathan
Guest
Precious Nathan

They are all coward

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
56 minutes ago
Sai baba
Guest
Sai baba

Shut up! You are a son of a prostitute.
Buhari will win

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes ago
Kelechi
Guest
Kelechi

Thank you for speaking the truth.
Most Northern elite are only concern about their own selfish interest

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh