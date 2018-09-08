My father is a selfish bastard, Boris Johnson’s daughter cries out

Daughter of Boris Johnson, British ex-Foreign Secretary, Lara Johnson has called his father a selfish bastard and claimed that the mother can never take him back.

In a report by the SUN, Lara is understood to have been overheard exploding with rage at her philandering dad.

She informed her friends that her father was a selfish bastard and claimed that the Mother was finished with him and She will never take him back.

According to the SUN, the Johnsons’ 25-year marriage has been rocked previously by his flings with other women.

In a joint statement yesterday, the duo confirmed that they have parted ways.

“Several months ago, after 25 years of marriage, we decided it was in our best interests to separate.” the statement reads

“We have subsequently agreed to divorce and that process is underway. ‘As friends, we will continue to support our four children in the years ahead. ‘We will not be commenting further.’” the statement added.

