Nigeria Today Personalities of the year 2018.

These are the Personalities that shaped Nigeria’s narratives in 2018. As observed by a member of the nomination panel, Iniobong Leroi Umoh and a social media expert, Kemfon Decade. 2018 was full of unending stories and the key personalities deserves our commendation.

From the Dapchi girls saga that gave birth to Leah Sharibu to the budget paddling saga that raised a lot of questions, the not too young to run bill, the End SARS Campaign, the Fulani herdsmen crisis, the massive defection that rock the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), the NYSC certificate saga, among others, there were people behind every scene that inspire each of the story to gain National and International attention.

Let us state categorically that eye witness reports like ‘Hubris‘ by Akintunde Akinkunmi, ‘Fighting corruption is dangerous‘ by Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, ‘My transition hour’ by Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, ‘Africa rise and shine’ by Jim Ovia, ‘Too good to die‘ by Ayisha Osori and Chidi Odinkalu among others inspires a lot of good conversation in 2018 and they deserves our commendations.

Here are our personalities for 2018

1. Segun Awosanya aka Segalinks.



He started the End Sars campaign that went viral and resulted in the overhauling of Sars.

Born in 1976, Segun is a Nigerian realtor and Nigerian Human rights activist.

2. Samson Itodo

He is the convener of the not too young to run campaign and the winner of 2018 Future Awards Young Person of the Year.

Itodo is the head of youth initiatives for advocacy, growth and advancement (YIGA). He is the convener of the not too young to run campaign

3. Tony Nwulu

He sponsored the not too young to run bill in the lower chamber of the National that has inspired so many young Nigerians to seek for leadership positions.

Tony was born in Lagos in 1979. He is a native of Eziudo, Ezinihitte, Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State. He is a member of the Federal House of Representative representing Oshodi-Isolo II Federal Constituency.

4. Leah Sharibu.

Her resistance to denounce her faith has earned her the accolades “the goddess of resistance” by the Guardian. She got so many Nigerians talking in 2018 and we are praying for her to return safely back to reunite with her family.

5. Kemi Adetiba

King of the boys and Wedding party, Part 2 produced by her made huge impact in the entertainment industry in 2018.

Kemi is a Nigerian music video director, filmmaker, and television director whose works have appeared on Channel O, MTV Base, Soundcity TV, BET and Netflix

6. David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido.

Davido made history at his 30 Billion UK Tour in February 2018 at the Athena in Leicester, England by selling out one of UK’s most prestigious music venues; London’s 5000 capacity 02 Academy.

Apart from this, his single ‘Assurance‘ was like a national anthem in 2018 and his role in supporting his Uncle during the Governorship campaign in Osun State has inspired so many young people to take active part in Politics.

