Home >> Trending >> Nigerian Man Arrested In Thailand For Illegal Entry

Nigerian Man Arrested In Thailand For Illegal Entry

34 mins ago

A Nigerian man, Mr Dominic Ifechukwu Anigo, was on Sunday evening arrested by Thai police for allegedly entering illegally into Thailand district of Sa Kaew Aranyapraprathet.

In a press conference, the Thai police chief Pol Col Benjapol Rodsawat told journalists that Dominic  Ifechukwu  Anigo, 28, was arrested in Aranyaprathet on Sunday evening.

Narrating the story on how Anigo was apprehended,  Rodsawat said that Anigo was arrested in front of Wang Pla Tong Market and when his passport was examined, it did not show an entry visa stamp, consequently,  he  was charged with unlawful entry into the Thai Kingdom.

