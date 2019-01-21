Nigeria Today

Home >> Trending >> Nigerians are cowards, Amaechi allegedly said in another leaked Audio

Nigerians are cowards, Amaechi allegedly said in another leaked Audio

9 hours ago
An unconfirmed Audio featuring the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has been released by a former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri.

In the Audio, Amaechi alleged that Nigerians were cowards. He also added that Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was the only Nigerian that he has seen on earth.

Listen to the audio below:

