Nigerians are cowards, Amaechi allegedly said in another leaked Audio

Share this post:









An unconfirmed Audio featuring the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has been released by a former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri.

In the Audio, Amaechi alleged that Nigerians were cowards. He also added that Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was the only Nigerian that he has seen on earth.

Listen to the audio below:

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 39 times, 39 visits today)