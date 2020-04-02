No COVID-19 Case Recorded In Akwa Ibom –Health Boss Speaks

Share this post:









…Orders Immediate Reconfirmation Test On The 5 Reported Cases

By Umoh-Obong Kingsley

Akwa Ibom State Government has said that no case of the dreaded Corona Virus (COVID-19) has been recorded in the State.

This is contrary to news report about the positive testing of 5 suspected cases of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom State.

A press statement by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dominic Ukpong, described the news as a disturbing breach in the test and reporting procedure.

He said Akwa Ibom State Government only heard about the test results in the news, and that the Director General of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was not aware of the reported result announcement.

“All five (5) reported positive test cases have been contacted and they have showed no COVID-19 symptoms. While the tests were being processed in NCDC approved test facilities, all suspected cases were held in isolation.

“Several sample batches have been previously sent for testing from Akwa Ibom State and they all returned negative results.”

Dr. Ukpong disclosed that Health Care Professionals in Akwa Ibom State have called for an immediate reconfirmation test on the 5 reported cases, owing to the irregularities observed in the testing and reporting procedure, adding that the results will be made public; following due process.

According to him, “Health Care Professionals in Akwa Ibom State have also appealed to the NCDC to ensure that all future tests are conducted following due process in order to maintain continued confidence in the process.”

The Health Commissioner however enjoined residents and citizens of the state to remain calm while observing all personal and respiratory hygiene guidelines earlier issued as well as adhere to the social distancing prescriptions.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Committee of the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulations 2020 have been mandated to see to the full operation of the provisions of the regulations, while the Incident Management Committee will continue to meet on a daily basis to review and analyze the situation while updates will be provided as and when due.

