Extra: Reno advised Buhari to borrow money from Kano State governor to fund the military

Former Presidential Spokesperson Reno Omokri has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to borrow Money from the Governor of Kano State to fund Nigerian troops fighting Boko Haram in order to prevent them from dying at the hands of a better armed Boko Haram terrorist.

In a Statement on Twitter, Reno noted that if the money used to feed the detained head of Nigeria Islamic movement Ibrahim Zakzaky was not enough for the troops Buhari should consider approaching the Kano State Governor’s ‘babanriga Bank’ to borrow money to fund Boko Haram.

If the ₦3.5 million Buhari uses to feed Zakzaky monthly is not enough to fund troops fighting Boko Haram, then he should borrow money from the Kano State Governor’s babanriga Bank to Fund our troops. They can’t keep dying at the hands of a better armed Boko Haram

