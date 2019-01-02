Reno list three famous lies of Pastor Tunde Bakare

Share this post:









Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has listed three lies of the Senior Pastor of Latter rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare.

In a statement on Twitter, Reno wonders who will deliver Bakare from the spirit of lying.

Advising Pastor Bakare to stop lying, he noted that he should rather be using his mouth to speak the truth instead of lying against former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Read Statement below:

“Pastor Tunde Bakare should stop LYING that Nigeria under President Buhari no longer imports rice. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, @USDA, rice imports have increased 60% under Buhari and we will be the world’s 2nd largest importer in 2019.

“Pastor Tunde Bakare should stop LYING that President Buhari met an “empty treasury”. Jonathan handed over $2.07 billion in the Excess Crude Account, $29. 6 billion Foreign Reserve and $5.2 billion in NLNG dividends for the Buhari govt. Is that ‘empty treasury’?

“Pastor Tunde Bakare should stop LYING that President Buhari has cleared Boko Haram from “seventeen local governments” in Borno. As Bakare was granting that interview, Baga, Doron-Baga, Kross Kawwa, Bunduran, Kekeno and Kukawa towns are under Boko Haram/ISWAP control

“With these unimpeachable facts I have marshalled, I am hard pressed to understand why Pastor Tunde Bakare cannot respect himself and the calling he claims to have, by using his mouth to speak truth instead of lying against Jonathan like a heathen!”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 166 times, 166 visits today)