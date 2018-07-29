Saraki once told me that Dino was a clown – Senator Adamu

The Senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu says Senate President, Bukola Saraki once told him that Senator Dino Melaye was a clown.

He disclosed this in an interview with Daily Trust.

According to him, Saraki confided in him during a discussion that people like Dino Melaye should be used and dumped.

“I’ll not forget one day when I thought we could do things properly, when I thought things happening were not quite in keeping with the integrity that is supposed to govern the affairs of the Senate, I was talking with the Senate President. Some of the things I was pointing as example was that kind of behaviour.” he told Daily Trust

“He said to me ‘no, forget Dino is a clown.’ That’s what Saraki said to me. He’s alive, let him come out and deny saying that to me. Dino is a clown, so what do you do with clowns? And he was using him up to that day.

“He came dancing and was like ‘these are the disciple of this government, and Abdullahi Adamu is one of them.’ I don’t care a hoot about that. I have more serious situations than that

“A senator dancing before another senator? The Senate is a leveler. Even if I’m 101 years and I’m in the Senate and a boy of 18 years got elected to the Senate, if that was permissible age, by the time we get sworn in, we’re equals.” he added.

