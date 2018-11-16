Nigeria Today

See list of people indicted for corruption according to Fani-Kayode

See list of people indicted for corruption according to Fani-Kayode

5 hours ago

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has listed some names of People indicted for corruption who are closely working with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fani-Kayode disclosed this in a Statement on Twitter.

Making the list includes: Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo allegedly indicted for stealing 5.8 billion naira, National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomole allegedly indicted for receiving 55 million U.S. dollars in bribes, governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano allegedly indicted for receiving millions of U.S. dollars in bribes, among others.

The Statement reads:

“Vice President Yemi Osibanjo indicted for stealing 5.8 billion naira! National Chairman of APC Adams Oshiomole indicted for receiving 55 million U.S. dollars in bribes! Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano indicted for receiving millions of U.S. dollars in bribes!

“DG of National Emergency Management Agency, Mustapha Maihaja, indicted for stealing 33 billion naira! DG of National Broadcasting Commission, Ishaq Kawu, indicted for stealing 2.5 billion naira! GMD of NNPC, Makanti Baru, indicted for stealing 7.2 billion U.S. dollars!

“Add that to Babachirgate, Barugate (Part 1) , Osbornegate, Alpha-Beta Gate and so many other gates. Do you still believe that Buhari is Mr. Clean and that APC is a party of angels?

Monumental corruption under self acclaimed Mr integrity,

2 hours ago

