Stop attacking Bishop Oyedepo, Reno warns Buhari

Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop acussing Bishop Oyedepo falsely.

In a statement on Twitter, Reno noted that it was evil for the presidency to falsely accused Bishop Oyedepo.

He maintained that Oyedepo did not accuse Buhare from being Jibrin from Sudan and advised the presidency to stop peddling falsehood and disinformation.

The Statement reads:

”Dear @NGRPresident,

It is evil to falsely accuse Bishop Oyedepo. Nowhere did he accuse @MBuhari of being Jibrin from Sudan or “peddle falsehood and disinformation” as the Presidency claimed. Here is the video. Stop attacking the church. Pls retweet so Buhari sees this #RenosDarts”

