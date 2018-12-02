Nigeria Today

Video: I am not Jubril, I am Muhammadu Buhari

4 hours ago
Agency Report

President Muhammadu Buhari reacted for the first time on Sunday to rumours that he is not the real Person elected by Nigerians but a look-alike double from Sudan, known as Jubril.

He declared: ‘‘It’s real me, I assure you. I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong.’’

President Muhammadu Buhari was speaking in Krakow, Poland, when he met Nigerians living in the country.

For sometime, the fake news industry claimed that the Nigerian President is an impostor.

The issue was raised by one of the Nigerians. But an unruffled Buhari reaffirmed his authentic identity.

He described the authors of the confusion about him as ‘‘ignorant and irreligious.’’

‘‘A lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. Some even reached out to the Vice President to consider them to be his deputy because they assumed I was dead. That embarrassed him a lot and of course, he visited me when I was in London convalescing… It’s real me; I assure you,’’ he declared.

Watch video

