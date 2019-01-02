You are a short man devil, Fani-Kayode blast Father Mbaka

Share this post:









Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has blasted the spiritual director of Adoration ministry, Enugu, Rev Father Ejike Mbaka for prophesying that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 Presidential election.

In a statement on Twitter, Fani-Kayode described Rev Fr. Mbaka as a short man devil and agent of Satan. HeHe not that Fr. Mbaka was worse than Rasputin and thrive only on lies and reeks of sulphur.

“If God does not want Buhari he could have died – Father Mbaka,” he tweeted

“Short man devil has spoken! I am convinced beyond all reasonable doubt that this creature from the 7th circle of hell is an agent of satan.

“He is worse than Rasputin: he thrives on falsehood and reeks of sulphur!” he added

