Ekiti decides: Kayode Fayemi speaks on N18bn gift from Buhari, mocks Fayose

The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation(KFCO) has described the allegation by the Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation that N18bn was moved by the Federal Government into Ekiti State for the purpose of inducing voters ahead of Saturday’s governorship poll as baseless, a hallucinating imagination of the writer who has a professional background in lying.

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity KFCO, Wole Olujobi noted that with the latest blackmail, the PDP was trying to paint a picture as comrade-in-crime with APC after Fayose’s 2014 poll fraud was funded with the loot from the office of a former National Security Adviser.

The Statement reads:

“Lere Olayinka has a background of integrity deficiency in information dissemination in strict complement with his boss, Governor Ayodele Fayose.

“Across the country and the world audience through social media, Olayinka is renowned for his notoriety to concoct falsehoods and present them to readers as facts.

“Discerning minds will note the lies contained in the story by a single logic that it took Olusola and Olayinka a whole week after the leak of funds movement before they alerted Nigerians about a purported money cargo being offloaded in Akure for Fayemi’s election in Ekiti.

“By this lie from the pit of hell, we know that PDP is trying to paint a picture that it is a comrade-in-crime with APC after Fayose’s 2014 poll fraud funded with the loot from the office of the National Security Adviser.

“It is also to argue that APC bought Ekiti people’s votes after Saturday humiliation of Fayose and Olusola who have set Ekiti people back in their thirst for development.

“It is great that security details attached to Fayose have confessed that there was no attack on the governor.

“The security details confessed after they were queried for dereliction of duty in the protection of their principal.

“Late last night, Fayose sent his aides to the police for forgiveness for lying against their officers.

“The police spokesman this evening said so, but Olusola is still misinforming Nigerians that the police assaulted Fayose, which then goes to show the quality of his Christian life that he is flaunting to aspire to lead the state.

“Nigerians are expecting the purported pictures showing funds movement to Ekiti State to fund Fayemi’s election, but we know that the pictures cannot be more than the 11 pictures that Fayose threatened to publish to show that President Muhammadu Buhari was on life support machine in the United Kingdom hospital,” the statement added.

