FG Is Yet To Address The Core Demands Of ASUU; Revitalisation Of Public Versities, 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement – Biodun Ogunyemi

3 hours ago
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said the Federal Government failed to make fresh offer on funding, for the revitalisation of public universities in the country.

Also, the union stated that government is yet to address the issue of renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, in its new offer made to the union on Monday.

This was disclosed by ASUU president, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, in a bulletin he sent to branches of the union.

“At the meeting held on January 21, 2019 between the union and government agents (the Minister of Labour and Employment and Representatives of relevant government agencies), government improved its earlier offer.

“However, government has failed to address the crucial issues of funding for the revitalisation of public universities in Nigeria and renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement.

“To confuse the public about our struggle, agents of government and some haters of our principled and purposeful struggle are peddling all sorts of misinformation through various media. Members must disregard any media information unverified or not authenticated by the union,” Ogunyemi stated.

 

