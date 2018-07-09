How to play Darksiders 2 on PC

The events of the sequel unfold parallel to the original game. One of the horsemen of the Apocalypse, Death is looking for a way to save his brother and eventually ends up in Forge Lands, where he becomes the errand boy of the Creators, gigantic gnomes in fact. This is just a beginning, and the Apocalypse, everyone is waiting for, will also be shown, but not for a long time. Instead of immediately throwing the main character on the battlefield, the narrative makes exploring with love the world, however, at the same time, it still can be boring and stupid.

If you are interested in playing Darksiders 2

In Darksiders 2, strangely enough to realize this, the mood is radically different from the first part. Death, resembling the predator out of the Jungle, as a hero resembles the character of Prince of Persia, and the combat system, despite the depth and selection of skills, has nothing to do with the brutality of God of War. The very idea of ​​the sequel is quite transparent enough to fall in love with it: players have huge worlds, dozens of colossal sizes of dungeons, visually diversify the setting and opponents, and can come up with a variety of quests that would prompt all this with a magnifying glass to study. It turns out a rather strange mix, but very exciting, besides, designed for multiple passes.

Without going into boring details, Darksiders 2 can be imagined as a game in which excitement is based on the ideas of Diablo and all modern third-person action games about climbing walls, all in an “open world”. From the first it got a maniacal passion for all kinds of gear. After each skirmish with the monsters, there are those new braids (the main weapon of Death, if anyone suddenly forgot), then huge axes (secondary), then some boots “plus fifty to protect” or shoulder pads. The last time you had to change weapons so often in the Borderlands – and not because of the urgent need, but just for the sake of interest.

How boring is it? Let’s just say, you won’t have any time to be bored with changing the gear, because for every half hour of the battle there are about ten minutes for that. Instead, Death solves puzzles, climbs the walls, runs around them, looks for keys and unlocks locked doors. That’s really boring, especially at the end and if you do absolutely all the extra quests. Although this is not so much a claim to the developers. They simply cannot draw small cards, small dungeons or tiny bosses – anything they think should be cool, is always hyperbolized. So the game turned out to be cool: twenty hours to pass without additional quests – this, as you see, is not easy.

The funny thing is that during this time you do not have time to try everything that is in the game. For example, the same system of pumping the main character, which provides for two areas of talent development. The first is exclusively combat skills. The second is all sorts of necromancy and magic. Death can call ghouls, “upgrade” them, blow up, send crows and so on. The point is that the skills should be used wisely, and it’s easy to get through and you will not be able to kill everyone. True, you can run through the whole game without opening half of the hero’s skills and not reaching the twentieth level.

The difficulty lies in the fact that, given the arbitrary freedom of movement and the wealth of places that can be visited, and the bosses that you want to pin down, the Darksiders 2 is very leisurely and in some places very tightened. In it, you can spend hours without any tangible progress in the plot, just doing something – not necessarily with pleasure, but enthusiastically, as in a trance. This is not the same exploration that people like to add to everything in a row, but something very close.

