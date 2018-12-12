Jimi Agbaje Takes A Swipe At The Oba Of Lagos On The Royal Utterances Of 2015′

Share this post:









On Wednesday morning, Lagos State PDP governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje in a series of Tweets called out his opponent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on a number of issues.

Then he stirred up an ethnic issue where he took a shot at the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akinolu, making reference to the 2015 statement where he said, ‘Jimi is my blood relation, and I told him he can never be Governor in Lagos now and if you [the crowd] do what I want then Lagos will continue to be prosperous for you, if you go against this you will be banished to the water! Finished!”

Jimi Agbaje in his tweet this morning, said, ‘on Lagos and the Igbos: the narrative that Lagos dislikes the Igbos is extremely false. Oh yes, Lagos does not dislike the Igbos, your political establishment does. The royal utterance of 2015 is still fresh on the mind of the entire electorate’.

On Lagos and the Igbos: The narrative that Lagos dislikes the Igbos is extremely false.

Oh yes, Lagos does not dislike the Igbos, your political establishment does. The royal utterance of 2015 is still fresh on the mind of the entire electorate.

In your previous roles, what were your achievements? As MD of LSDPC, how many housing units were added to solve the housing challenge? As Commissioner to Establishment, how did the lot of civil servants improve?

Technology is an enabler that is available to everyone. It is a leveler and people can no longer be bamboozled.

On Sanwo Free Wifi: We are going live this week in some of these locations. Internet for knowledge, research, empowerment and ultimately for solutions.

