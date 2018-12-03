‘Lagos Rats Are Demonic’, They Have Eaten Up My Naira Notes’ — Man Cries Out
53 mins ago
A Nigerian man is crying out on Twitter after his stashed naira notes got destroyed by rats.
In his words, ‘breaking news! I interrupt your twittering to bring to your notice that this December rats are back!!! WTF na Somebody can’t stash money in someone’s house again. Lagos Rats are demonic What would you do, If this happens to you? I don’t know what to do right now’.
