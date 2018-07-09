My Personal Experience with Viagra

There have been many stories about the might ‘riser’ Viagra Sildenafil that I was tempted to try it out. First, let me point out that I do not have erectile dysfunction. I am a normal man who wants a better and bigger action. From the numerous adverts and blog contents that I have come across with regards to the drug, I understood that it is designed to remedy erectile problems, as well as give a boost to the sexual life of a man. Well, what I really do not understand is the magic behind the blue pill. Questions that kept running through my mind as I contemplated trying the medicine include: Does the pill make someone last longer? Does it turn one’s sexual urge totally around? Does it make the pennis bigger? Since I couldn’t find reasonable answers to these questions from other people, I decided to give it a try! Before I ordered, I had to make a personal decision to buy Viagra online at Meds4sure.com and within a couple of days, it was delivered in a nicely package to my apartment.

But before I go ahead to share my experience, it is important to talk about how to get some of the pills if you also want to try it out. There are many online platforms that offer Viagra Sildenafil for sales. However, you have to be very careful when making the purchase because there are many fake products out there in the name of Viagra. Remember, the drug is a consumable item and care must be taken to avoid getting the wrong ingredients into your blood stream. To buy Viagra online, ensure you use an online pharmacy that is reputable and trust worthy.

Of course, it is important to check out what I’m up against in terms of side effects before I consume the drug. You have to bear in mind that I am a normal young man without any erectile dysfunction. I’m just trying to satisfy my curiosity about this medicine. So, I read about the different possible adverse effects of Sildenafil which include dizziness, heartburn, diarrhea, blurred vision, upset stomach, sensitivity to light, moderate temporary altered vision, and stuffy nose. Seeing that these adverse reactions are not life threatening, I made up my mind to commence the usage of the drug.

Immediately my ‘package’ arrived, I sent a message to my girlfriend to spend the weekend together. Really, I didn’t want to spoil the fun by giving her a head up about my purchase, so I waited for her arrival before I presented the special gift to her. She came in looking as sexy as ever. Right from the door we started our thing and I almost forgot about my experiment. Thank goodness, I remembered! I dashed into the shower and ran a cold bath, so as to start on a clean slate. I came out of the shower and took a 50mg dose of Viagra with water and waited for the action to set in.

We started doing the regular romantic foreplay, and I was checking out my ‘thing’ trying to see if it’s taking a life of its own. Well, I waited for the magic to set in but I didn’t feel anything out of the ordinary as far as my appetite, extraordinary hardness, and urge for sex are concerned. We had sex like we normally do which was by the way as huge as always, but nothing extraordinary that can be attributed to Sildenafil.

However, even though I didn’t get the highly proclaimed magical feel of Viagra, I experienced some side effects. About forty minutes after taking the pill, I started feeling off. I experienced tiredness. I was a bit dizzy and I got a blasting headache, and on top of it all, I had a stomach upset which took a while before it let off. Let me quickly point out that I was practically 100% fine before I took the drug, and I never felt these effects the day or even the night before this Saturday that I took the medicine. So, the only logical explanation for the symptoms I experienced could only be associated with taking of Viagra Sildenafil.

My conclusion after this experience is that Viagra might be great if you have erectile dysfunction (since I know people who swear by it that it helps them with their sex problems). However, for a perfect young male, it might not really be a great option of getting high on sex, except you don’t mind experiencing the side effects all for nothing.

From my personal experience, I clearly come to the following conclusions:

Viagra does not make your pennis bigger.

The drug will not make you feel horny.

The medicine will not increase your appetite for sex.

Sildenafil will not make you last longer in the act of sex.

Final Thoughts

In my sincere opinion, Viagra Sildenafil does not give the euphoria feel of sex as advertised by marketers. If you have erectile dysfunction, you might give it a trial as many people have testified to its efficacy in treating this sexual disorder. However, if you are a normal young man who has a normal sexual life, then the drug is not a great choice for getting high on sex. You might want to check out some other drugs in this category.

For individuals who want to try out this drug, it is important to check out the correct dosage of Viagra Sildenafil before you start using it. Do not overdose on the medicine. It is important that you stop usage if you notice any serious side effects of the medication and contact your health care provider. For men who want to use Viagra as a recreational drug, it is essential that you administer the caution

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook