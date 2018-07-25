Transfer news: All you need to know about International Football transfer this morning
Real Madrid have expressed an interest in Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani. (Source: Radio Marca)
Man United manager Jose Mourinho will consider selling forward Anthony Martial for £50m – but only to a club outside the Premier League. (Source: Guardian)
Barcelona, Juventus and a number of Premier League clubs are interested in signing Rennes’ 20-year-old winger Ismaila Sarr. (Source: Sun)
Bournemouth have signed Leganés left-back Diego Rico for around £11m on a 4-year contract. (Source:
@afcbournemouth)
AS Monaco have signed midfielder Jean-Eudes Aholou from Strasbourg on a deal until 2023. Fee around €15m. (Source:
@AS_Monaco)
West Ham and Leicester are both interested in Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro. (Source: La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Chelsea are set to sign ‘keeper Rob Green on a free transfer. (Source: Sun Sport)
Everton’s new Brazilian forward Richarlison will wear the No.30 shirt. The fee is £40m rising to £50m with add ons. (Source:
@Everton)
Wolves have signed João Moutinho from Monaco for £5m on a 2-year deal. (Source:
@Wolves)
Newcastle are in talks to sign Deportivo La Coruna defender Fabian Schar, who has a £3.5m release clause. (Source: Mail)
Tottenham are hoping to raise £30m by selling strikers Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente. (Source: Evening Standard)
Paris Saint-Germain are in advanced talks with Bayern Munich for Jérôme Boateng. Agreement expected in the coming days. (Source: Sky Germany)
Barcelona have signed Malcom from Bordeaux for €41m. (Source:
@FCBarcelona)
Real Madrid have enquired about signing 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and USA midfielder Christian Pulisic, who is valued at £60m. (Source: Mail)
Chelsea have rejected a third bid of £65m from Barcelona for Brazil forward Willian. (Source: Star)
Stoke City have signed Tom Ince from Huddersfield in a deal worth up to £12m. He’s penned a 4-year contract. (Source:
@stokecity)
Arsenal are still interested in signing Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi but are unwilling to meet the £35m release clause. (Source: France Football)
