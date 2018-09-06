Nigeria Today

Home >> World >> At least two killed, 38 missing after quake paralyses Japan’s Hokkaido

At least two killed, 38 missing after quake paralyses Japan’s Hokkaido

1 hour ago

Agency Reports

At least two people were killed and 38 were missing after a powerful earthquake paralyzed Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido on Thursday, media reported, but the death toll was likely to rise as rescuers searched houses buried by landslides.

The quake also knocked out power to Hokkaido’s 5.3 million residents.

(Reuters)

