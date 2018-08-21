Dollar weakens after Trump criticizes Fed

Agency Reports

The dollar weakened on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the head of the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates.

Trump told Reuters in an interview on Monday that he was “not thrilled” with Jerome Powell’s rate hikes and said the U.S. central bank should do more to help him to boost the economy.

U.S. presidents rarely criticize the Fed, whose independence is considered important for economic stability. But Trump has made reducing U.S. trade deficits a priority, and the combination of rising interest rates and a strengthening dollar poses risks for export growth.

“It would appear that Mr Trump would like to keep the U.S. dollar a little on the weak side in order to remain competitive,” said CMC Markets chief markets analyst David Madden.

“But given the dollar has been in demand recently on account of geopolitical issues and the Fed’s monetary tightening policy, he might find it difficult to talk the greenback lower.”

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six other currencies fell 0.4 percent to 95.544 as of 1050 GMT after touching 95.440, its lowest since Aug. 9.

Escalating trade tensions between the United States and its trading partners as well as a plunge in the Turkish lira have pushed the dollar index up recently.

But the greenback weakened on Tuesday as investors ditched it as a safe haven before China and the United States hold talks this week that may help ease their dispute over trade.

Trade tensions have on the whole helped the dollar, which benefits from geopolitical turmoil as the market seeks out less risky investments.

“It looks as though Trump’s comments have caught the market very long dollar after last week’s emerging market rout,” said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING in London.

(Reuters)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)