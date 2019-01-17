Ex-Trump aide admits rigging online polls for U.S. president — Report

Share this post:









Agency Report

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, said on Thursday he paid a firm to manipulate online polling data “at the direction of and for the sole benefit of’’ Trump.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Cohen had paid the data firm RedFinch Solutions to manipulate two public opinion polls in favour of Trump before the 2016 presidential campaign.

“As for the @WSJ article on poll rigging,” Cohen wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

“What I did was at the direction of and for the sole benefit of @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. I truly regret my blind loyalty to a man, who doesn’t deserve it.”

The attempts to influence the polls ultimately proved largely unsuccessful but shed a light on the tactics of the Trump campaign and Cohen’s role within it.

On the campaign trail, Trump frequently referred to his polling numbers to help fuel his candidacy.

Cohen was sentenced in December to three years in prison for his role in making illegal hush-money payments to women to help Trump’s campaign and for lying to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Russia.

Cohen has said Trump had directed him to commit the campaign-finance violations, which Trump has denied.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)