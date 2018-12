Share this post:









An Earthquake has hit Tiku in Indonesia just 24 hours after a tsunami ripped through the country on December 22.

According to a report by Chinese network CGTN The tremor is believed to be 5.0 on the magnitude scale and at a depth of 105.8km

It is not currently known if there have been any injuries or casualties.

