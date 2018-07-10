Judge says U.S. must reunite migrant families or face penalties

Agency Reports

The U.S. government must reunite 63 children under the age of five who were separated by immigration officials after crossing into the United States from Mexico as soon as Tuesday or face penalties, a federal judge said.

U.S. Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego told government attorneys he was sticking with deadlines he set last month, when he ordered children under five to be reunited Tuesday and another 2,000 to be back with their parents by July 26.

“These are firm deadlines. They are not aspirational goals,” said the judge.

The children were taken from their parents under President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which called for the prosecution and detention of adult immigrants crossing the border without authorization.

Sabraw also asked the American Civil Liberties Union, which brought the lawsuit that led to Sabraw’s June order, to file papers on Thursday suggesting remedies if the government had not reunified the 63 children by Tuesday “or within immediate proximity of today.”

The judge did not suggest what penalties could be applied.

“The court has a range of options from significant fines to other types of relief,” said ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt.

After public outcry and a court challenge, Trump stopped separating families last month.

The government had asked Sabraw to extend the deadlines because it needed time to test DNA to confirm family relationships, run background checks, locate parents who were released from custody and review parental fitness.

(Reuters)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook