Obama discloses what he shared in common with John McCain in a touching tribute

Former US President, Barack Obama says even when he had differences with Senator John McCain, they both shared together a fidelity to something higher – the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched and sacrificed.

He said they both saw their political battles as a privilege or something noble, and an opportunity to serve as stewards of high ideals in the US and advance them to the World.

“John McCain and I were members of different generations, came from completely different backgrounds and competed at the highest level of politics,” Obama said in a statement.

“But we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher — the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched and sacrificed.”

Senator John McCain died at 4:28 pm on August 25, 2018.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)