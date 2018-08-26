Obama discloses what he shared in common with John McCain in a touching tribute
Former US President, Barack Obama says even when he had differences with Senator John McCain, they both shared together a fidelity to something higher – the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched and sacrificed.
He said they both saw their political battles as a privilege or something noble, and an opportunity to serve as stewards of high ideals in the US and advance them to the World.
“John McCain and I were members of different generations, came from completely different backgrounds and competed at the highest level of politics,” Obama said in a statement.
“But we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher — the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched and sacrificed.”
Senator John McCain died at 4:28 pm on August 25, 2018.
