Pornography lands kindergarten teacher in trouble in Germany

Agency reports

A 31-year-old former kindergarten teacher faces trial in Germany on Monday for more than a dozen incidents of sexual assault between 2012 and 2018 and creating child pornography by filming his crimes.

The man, who led a kindergarten in the south-western city of Heilbronn, is accused of at least 19 cases of assault against a child who was six years old when the abuse started.

Most cases allegedly took place in his home.

Defence lawyer Thomas Amann said in advance of the trial that his client who could be handed a 15-year prison sentence for the crimes would confess and was willing to seek therapy.

The defendant was detained in March.

It took more than a year after he was caught distributing child pornography for the Protestant church, his employer to fire him.

Police are investigating the reasons for this.

A spokesman for the church said that none of the other children at the kindergarten were assaulted.

(dpa/NAN)

