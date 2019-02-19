The shift in Nigeria’s election was orchestrated by Buhari – United States

Share this post:









Imediate past chairman of the United States house foreign affairs subcommittee on Africa, Rep Chris Smith has blame President Muhammadu Buhari as the brain behind the postponement of Saturday’s Presidential election.

In a statement on Monday, Rep Chris advised US President Donald Trump’s to pay close attention to Nigeria’s election.

He noted that the removal of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen by President Buhari and the arson attack on Independent National Electoral Commission offices in opposition strongholds has undermined the credibility of the upcoming election.

The Statement reads:

“Responsibility for the delay of Nigeria’s presidential election lays squarely with President Muhammadu Buhari and those close to him.

“Actions in advance of the election — including removal of Supreme Court Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen and arson attacks on Independent National Electoral Commission offices in opposition strongholds — are undermining confidence that this election and subsequent gubernatorial elections will be free and fair.

“At a minimum, the presidential election must meet the 2015 standard, which saw a peaceful transfer of power and a statement by the then-sitting president that all bloodshed must be avoided.

“In addition to being sub-Saharan Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria is its biggest economy, and what happens in Nigeria has ramifications beyond its borders,

“Given the magnitude of global problems Secretary Pompeo must contend with, he should consider appointing a Special Envoy for Nigeria vested with full authority.

“The State Department must use all tools at its disposal, including visa denial and sanctioning authority, to hold accountable those who undermine democracy and foment sectarian and ethnic violence.”

