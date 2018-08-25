Whatsapp turns down Indian govt offer to build traceable Software

WhatsApp has turned down Indian Government request to build software that can trace the origin of Messages claiming it would undermine the end-to-end encryption and the private nature of the platform.

The Indian government has been considering regulations that would manage the spread of fake news on instant messaging apps like WhatsApp including tracing the origin of the messages via the app.

“Building traceability would undermine end-to-end encryption and the private nature of WhatsApp, creating the potential for serious misuse. WhatsApp will not weaken the privacy protections we provide.” WhatsApp spokesperson noted.

“Our focus remains working closer with others in India to educate people about misinformation and help keep people safe,”

Chris Daniels, the head of WhatsApp had met with the Information Technology Minister of India Ravi Shankar, earlier this week, with the minister informing reporters that the government has asked WhatsApp to set up a local corporate entity and find a technology solution to trace the origin of fake messages circulated through its platform as well as appoint a grievance officer.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)