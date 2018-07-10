Nigeria Today

Latest News
- July 18, 2018
- 0
Hit-and-run truck kills man in LagosREAD MORE
Trending
Politics
- July 7, 2018
- 1
- July 8, 2018
- 13
- July 10, 2018
- 7
- July 2, 2018
- 11
More states will disown the APC – Buba Galadima
The factional leader of the rAPC Alhaji Buba Galadima h...READ MORE
Photos: Fayose, Saraki and Wike re-unites in Rivers Sta...
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki re-unites with Gove...READ MORE
Ekiti 2019: Don’t waste your vote, vote for Fayem...
Agency Reports President Muhammadu Buhari has advise...READ MORE
Senator Sani reveals the sponsor behind herdsmen killin...
The Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial dist...READ MORE
Most Read
Nigerian Football
International Football
World News Today
- July 10, 2018
- 0
- July 9, 2018
- 0
- July 10, 2018
- 0
- July 9, 2018
- 0
- April 28, 2018
- 0
Scientists discovers method of targeting HIV virus...
Scientists from Australia and Britain have discovered a...Read More
Luis Enrique is new Spanish coach
Spain has appointed Luis Enrique as its new national te...Read More
Judge says U.S. must reunite migrant families or f...
Agency Reports The U.S. government must reunite 63 c...Read More
Fifth boy brought out of Thai cave on second day o...
Agency Reports A Reuters witness near the Tham Luang...Read More
A date at the White House and Nigeria’s history of...
By Femi Fani-Kayode Last friday the United States Gove...Read More
Latest Comments