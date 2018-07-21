Emancipate yourself from the powers of the other room, Obasanjo urge Nigerian Women

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerian women to emancipate themselves from the powers of the other room and participate fully in the Politics and development of Nigeria.

Obasanjo stated this when he spoke at an event which was held in support of women’s participation in government and political processes organised by the Initiative for Information, Arts and Culture Development in Nigeria and the American Corner, Ibadan.

Speaking on the topic, ‘My understanding of women aspiration in business and politics’ Obasanjo noted that women and children are the direct beneficiaries of poor leadership.

According to him, It was very necessary for women to make effort to participate and occupy leadership positions in the country, to help salvage the country and to also enable Nigeria ranked higher in the percentage of women participation in politics which he pointed out that Nigeria was far below Zambia, Mauritania, South Africa, Rwanda and Uganda

“No longer should our women allow themselves to be consigned only to the ‘other room’ and the kitchen.” he noted

“In 2017, according to the United Nations, gender inequality cost Africa $95bn. That is tremendous waste. We cannot continue heaping up waste and expect that we will not maintain our poor record of being the world’s poverty headquarters.

“The starting point is girl child education. Child marriage must be made unlawful.” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook