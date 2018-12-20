‘’We Pray For Death To Consume Us In Libya’’ – Says Returnee

Share this post:









A 26- year-old Nigerian who was sent back home from Libya, Mr Iwoche Endurance has advised Nigerians desiring to travel abroad through the desert in search of greener pastures to have a rethink.

Endurance, a Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) holder, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Warri, saying “we went through hell in Libya and prayed for death but did not find death.”

Endurance, who hails from the South-South region of the country, said that he entered Libya on credit in 2016, having been swindled in Nigeria by his travelling agent.

The returnee said that he was rescued back into Nigeria in September by the Federal Government.

He said he sold all his property to raise money for the adventure, adding that unknown to him that his agent did not channel the money properly.

