2019: Why APC should not expect votes in Rivers – PDP Chairman

The People’s Democratic Party PDP chairman in Rivers state says the ruling All Progressives Congress APC should not expect any votes from the state in the forthcoming general elections in 2019.

According to Mr. Felix Obuah, the APC is not an option and has no good plans for Nigeria and Rivers State in particular.

“How could they expect votes in Rivers State when they have deliberately abandoned the Port Harcourt International Airport and seaport to rot away, knowing that these are important and veritable sources to boost the economy of the State,” he queried.

On the chances of Governor Nyesom Wike coming back for a second term in office, Obuah said the people of the state are happy with Governor Wike which explains the increased clamour for him to run in 2019 so as to continue with the good job he had started.

“You could see that all ethnic groups have endorsed him for a second term; so have all the religious organizations, women and youths groups as well as traditional rulers and the non-indigenes including members of the opposition parties.

“The people are right because APC has demonstrated that it represents nothing but starvation, nepotism and wanton destruction of lives and properties,” he said.

