APC appoints Nabena Acting National Publicity Secretary

1 min ago
Agency Reports

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the appointment of Mr Yekini Nabena as the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party.

The appointment was contained in a letter issued on Wednesday in Abuja and signed by the National Secretary of the party Mr Mai Mala Bunu.

Mr Yekini Nabena

It said the appointment followed the resignation of the party’s National Publicity Secretary Malam Bolaji Abdullahi who defected to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) earlier on Wednesday.

“I write to convey the resolution of the National Working Committee reached at its 34th regular meeting of Aug. 1, 2018, mandating you to resume duty as the Acting National Publicity Secretary with immediate effect.

“This development is sequel to the resignation of Malam Bolaji Abdullahi as the National Publicity Secretary,” the letter said.

It wished Nabena success in his services to the party and assured him of the highest regards of the leadership.

(NAN)

