APC chieftains issues 7 days Ultimatum to Governor Emmanuel

…Give Us Akpbio’s handover notes now

An APC chieftain, Mr. Enefiok Ekefre has requested Governor Udom Emmanuel to give within 7 days, the Certified True Copy of the Handover Notes prepared and presented to him by his predecessor, Senator Godswill Akpabio sequel to his swearing in on May 29, 2015, pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.

The APC caucus member who last week said he and his supporters are supporting Gov Udom Emmanuel ‘s reelection in 2019, however maintained that Akpabio may have a lot of questions to answer from Akwa Ibom people, hence his demands for handover notes

Writing through his lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, the APC Chieftain described himself as “ a notable leader, out-spoken political, chieftain of the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the all Progressive Congress (APC).

The letter which is published on page 10 of Thursday’s The Nation newspaper on page 10 further stated that “Our client has observed with dismay the persistent public altercations between your administration and that of your predecessor on issues relating to performance, projects, and debt and revenue profile among other areas of disagreements.

“It is the brief of our Client that as a concerned citizen, he cares about the progress and welfare of Akwa Ibom State and is desirous of having access to information and records in the said Handover Notes which will offer insight into and possible clarity on some of the issues in controversy between your administration and that of your predecessor.

“Our Client believes that it will be in the overall public interest for the Handover Notes to be made available to him.”

The letter went further to advise the Governor to “please take notice that if you fail, refuse or neglect to furnish us with the information and records (Handover Notes) with Seven (7) days of receiving this request, we have the firm instructions of Our Client to immediately commence legal proceedings at the High Court against you to compel the release of the said Handover Notes.”

