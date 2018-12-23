‘APC Government Has Fulfilled All 2015 Electioneering Campaign Promises’- Lai Mohammed

Share this post:









The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government has fulfilled all the electioneering campaign promises made to Nigerians.

The minister made this claim while answering questions from journalists in the State House on Saturday.

He added that the President Muhammadu Buhari government has met all its obligations to Nigerians, promising that the government is determined to do more in the New Year.

“I wish everybody Merry Christmas and as a government, we are happy that we have been able to meet all our promises, all our obligations to Nigerians since we came into power.

“And as the year rolls out, we are more determined to even deliver more to Nigerians.

“I wish to use this opportunity to wish everybody merry Christmas and a happy new year,” he said.

