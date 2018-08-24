APC PDP clash: Curfew in Bayelsa as parties throw caution to the wind

A clash in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa state between the All Progressives Congress APC and the People’s Democratic Party PDP has forced chairman of the area Mr Victor Issaih, to declare curfew from 9pm to 6am.

According to th chairman, trouble started when the youths in the area made an attempt on the life of the chairman by attacking his personal lodge with guns and other dangerous weapons were known political thugs allegedly used by the leader of the APC and a member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Sunny-Goli.

Three people were confirmed dead in the clash.

Issaih called on the Federal Government, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other relevant security agencies to investigate the alleged activities of the APC chieftain and ensure security in the community especially as elections draw nearer.

Meanwhile the APC has accused the PDP of desperation to take over the area in 2019 by working in consonance with some individuals, hired mercenaries and security agencies to kill and unleash mayhem, threats, intimidation, unlawful arrests and detention of opposition members across the state.

